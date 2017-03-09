Workers unearth old land mine near Joint Base Lewis-McChord

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. (AP) - Officials planned to close part of Interstate 5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord early Thursday for removal of what appeared to be a buried land mine.



Officials with JBLM said in a news release said that railroad workers unearthed the old unexploded munition while working on tracks along the interstate Wednesday.



The Joint Base Lewis-McChord Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit determined the munition to be real, and that it should be removed for detonation.



Officials say the site was secured and the munition surrounded by sandbags.



Only the southbound lanes of I-5 were to close at exit 120 at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said the lanes would be closed for at least 45 minutes.



The land mine will be brought to the base for disposal.

