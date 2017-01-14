N. Idaho lawmaker stripped of committee assignments

Rep. Heather Scott (Photo: Idaho Legislature)

BOISE - Idaho Rep. Heather Scott has been stripped of her legislative committee assignments after commenting to another female lawmaker that women only move up in the Legislature by trading sexual favors.

House Speaker Scott Bedke announced the rarely-used punishment on the House floor Thursday.

Scott, a Republican from Blanchard, made the remark to Rep. Judy Boyle during the Legislature's organization session on Dec. 1, where Boyle had just been named chair of the House Agriculture Committee. Since then, multiple lawmakers have demanded Scott be reprimanded or offer a public apology.

Bedke said his decision is not unprecedented, but it is the first time he's done so since stepping into the top leadership position.

Rep. Christy Perry sent a letter the the Speaker of the House Wednesday regarding concern over Scott's behavior and a safe working environment.

"She has displayed aggressive and anti-social behavior by sneering and glaring at members during meetings and in passing in the halls. She has even gone so far as to make false allegations regarding members of the caucus to others within the caucus and in the public realm. These allegations include accusing the female members of the caucus of sleeping with members of leadership in order to secure chairman and vice chairman positions."

"The escalating pattern of behavior exhibited by Representive Scott has had a negative effect on many members of the caucus, particularly the female members. They do not feel safe working in her presence."

Speaking to the media on Friday evening, Scott said the trading sexual favors comment was taken out of context. But she said the message behind it is true, and that there are ethical problems at the Idaho Statehouse.

Rep. Christy Perry's letter to the Speaker of the House regarding Heather Scott by KTVB7 on Scribd

Scott posted the following statement on her Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

GOOD TRY MEDIA & ESTABLISHMENT TO PIT CONSERVATIVES AGAINST CONSERVATIVES TO TRY TO HIDE THE GROWING FREEDOM FOR IDAHO LIBERTY AGENDA:

The people of my district sent me to Boise to shake up the good old boy system. And I call it like I see it. Too much has been hidden from the citizens and they deserve to know what is going on in their government. The words I used to express a legitimate concern may have been too harsh, and I apologize for that as I never intended to offend anyone.

There are some within the Idaho legislature who believe the only way to make a problem go away is to either hide it and pretend it never happened or to stir up a distraction by finding a scapegoat. Inaccurate and false accusations by some in the House establishment are being hyped to the members and the media in an attempt to split conservative and liberty minded legislators. It is probably no coincidence that the latest “stir” from within the catacombs of “leadership” comes on the heels of the recently published freedom website helping citizens to keep better tabs on legislation and legislators called www.growingfreedomforidaho.com.

The irony of yesterday’s news article attacking our freedom movement is that it is just another attempt to hide a shenanigan. They choose to “leak” the misinformation one month after the event on the same day that all 105 legislators were given 3 hours of ethics training.

I think many legislators realized the integrity of our body is in jeopardy based on the unethical conduct of many of its own members, a taboo topic. When old news, based on inaccurate information, becomes a headline, we encourage citizens to dig deeper to find out what the real truth is and avoid the distraction.

Citizen trust for legislators rapidly diminishes when those who make mistakes don’t admit to their wrong doing and those in charge of overseeing the body dismiss bad behavior or go a step farther and reward it. Statements made in a letter in today’s newspaper by a legislator who is already struggling with an emotional and infidelity issue of her own, were completely false and slanderous and a typical diversion tactic.

While the media tries to pit conservatives against conservatives, we will not be sidetracked in our efforts to become a louder voice in the Idaho legislature. In light of the recent federal elections, citizens and liberty minded legislators, who have the integrity to uphold their oath to the Idaho Constitution and party platforms, have a real opportunity to push a real freedom agenda in Idaho. Those who don’t will continue to manufacture distractions hoping an uneducated public will be duped.

Representative Heather Scott

“The further a society drifts from truth the more it will hate those who speak it.” to George Orwell

