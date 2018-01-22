Missing/Endangered Person Advisory issued for 2-year-old Butte boy

Ryan White and Julie Gardiner (Photo: KREM)

The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for 2-year-old Legend White.

Legend was given to Julie Gardiner, an acquaintance of the child’s father.

There has been no contact with Julie or Legend since then, and there is reason to believe Julie is under the influence of drugs, according the Butte-Silver Bow Police Department.

If you have any information about the child or the suspect, call Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement at 406-497-1130, or call 911.

KPAX