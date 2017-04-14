KREM
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Mariners sell out of toasted grasshoppers at first three home games

Allison Sundell , KING 4:23 PM. PDT April 14, 2017

Would you ever eat grasshoppers for a snack?

Even if you wouldn’t, hundreds who attended Mariners games over the last three days did, and the concession stands sold out.

Concessions served over 18,000 grasshoppers in 901 orders at the Mariners first three home games this season. That comes to a total 30.8 pounds of insects eaten, according to the Safeco Food Twitter account.

The Mariners partnered with local restaurants and breweries on its new menu this season, including Poquitos, which is responsible for the Oaxacan chapulines, or chile-lime salt seasoned toasted grasshoppers.

Moving forward, Safeco Field concessions said it would limit total grasshopper orders to 312 per game to manage inventory. Why 312? It’s Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez’s batting average, of course.


© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories