Man, teen to appear in court in Washington officer shooting

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - A man and a teenage boy are set to appear in court Thursday in connection with the December shooting of a Mount Vernon police officer.
Ernesto Lee Rivas, a 44-year-old repeat felon, was formally charged Wednesday with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of officer Mike McClaughry.
A 16-year-old boy, who was arrested with Rivas Dec. 15, was formally charged with first-degree attempted murder in connection with a shooting that took place before the officer was shot.
In that shooting in the same Mount Vernon neighborhood, court documents say a man was wounded in the neck.
Court documents say Rivas is charged for allegedly shooting McClaughry in the head outside a home as McClaughry was responding to the first shooting.
The officer remains at a Seattle hospital in critical but stable condition.
