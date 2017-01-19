Man, teen to appear in court in Washington officer shooting

Ernesto Lee Rivas, 44, was charged with attempted premeditated murder in the first degree of Mount Vernon Police Officer Mick McClaughry. (Photo: KING)

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - A man and a teenage boy are set to appear in court Thursday in connection with the December shooting of a Mount Vernon police officer.



Ernesto Lee Rivas, a 44-year-old repeat felon, was formally charged Wednesday with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of officer Mike McClaughry.



A 16-year-old boy, who was arrested with Rivas Dec. 15, was formally charged with first-degree attempted murder in connection with a shooting that took place before the officer was shot.



In that shooting in the same Mount Vernon neighborhood, court documents say a man was wounded in the neck.



Court documents say Rivas is charged for allegedly shooting McClaughry in the head outside a home as McClaughry was responding to the first shooting.



The officer remains at a Seattle hospital in critical but stable condition.

