Man celebrates New Year's by firing guns 175 times

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Pierce County man rang in the new year by firing a number of guns 175 times.
Other news outlets report that according to Pierce County sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer, a 52-year-old man fired 175 rounds from his 12-gauge shotgun, 9mm handgun and .223-caliber AR-15-style rifle in his Spanaway yard.
Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of shots fired and found the man passed out in a lawn chair with shell casings strewn around the yard.
The unconscious man was arrested on suspicion of 100 misdemeanor counts of discharging a firearm. The man was booked into the Pierce County Jail.
