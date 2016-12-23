Vancouver Walmart shopper pays for pregnant woman's toys, groceries

Good Samaritan in Vancouver, spreading holiday cheer. (Photo: Alisa Wise)

VANCOUVER, Wash. – A good Samaritan spread holiday cheer Friday in Vancouver when he bought a pregnant woman’s cart full of groceries and toys.

KGW viewer Alisa Wise was in line at Walmart, picking up last-minute items for her family’s annual Christmas Eve sledding trip, when she noticed the man in line in front of her, step ahead of the woman in front of him.

Then this happened:

“Standing in front of this man was a cute, young, pregnant gal who had a cart load of groceries and toys,” Wise said.

“I was a little confused when I saw him run his credit card. ‘She must have not had enough money’ I thought, ‘that was nice of him.’ The gal came to him and shook his hand and thanked him graciously. The cashier printed the receipt and gave it to the man, and he quickly gave it to the gal. Then the cashier says, ‘That is such a wonderful thing to do!’”

Wise said the man smiled, looked at her and said, “I do it every year. It’s become a tradition.”

“This amazing man just bought the entire cart full of groceries and toys for this young, pregnant mother!” Wise said.

“My heart swelled and I almost began to cry right there in the Walmart line! A little Christmas miracle right there in the line of our local Walmart! Faith in humanity alive and well! Christmas love lit up and I was left wondering what I can do today to make someone's days a little brighter!”

