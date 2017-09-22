Lawmakers want WSU to remove College Republicans as student organization

WSU (Photo: KREM.com)

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington lawmakers sent a letter to Washington State University President Kirk Schultz asking to remove official sanction and resources from the WSU College Republicans as a Registered Student Organization.

This comes after reports of the outgoing President of the WSU College Republicans James Allsup's involvement in the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In the letter, lawmakers accuse the College Republicans of “a record of hate speech” on the WSU campus. They are asking the school to withdraw official recognition and support for the organization unless steps are taken to address how to handle hate speech on campus, including clear standards to ensure student organizations do not contribute to a hostile climate for others on campus. They also want WSU to address institutional racism and hostility felt by students and staff.

In total, 12 democratic lawmakers from Western Washington signed the letter.

