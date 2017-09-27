King County deputies to give kids simplified Miranda warning

File photo

SEATTLE (AP) - The King County sheriff's office says it's trying to make it easier for kids to understand their rights when they get arrested.



Sheriff John Urquhart says deputies will provide juveniles a simpler version of the Miranda warning. For example, instead of saying, "You have the right to remain silent" and "Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law," deputies will tell them, "You have the right to remain silent, which means that you don't have to say anything," and "It's OK if you don't want to talk to me."



The new warning was developed with input from the county's Department of Public Defense and a nonprofit organization called Creative Justice. The sheriff's office says it's consistent with research that shows teens often lack the experience and judgment to recognize and avoid choices that could be detrimental to them, and that they can be easily swayed into waiving their rights.

© 2017 Associated Press