Judge orders Gianforte's mug shot to be released

BOZEMAN, Montana - Gallatin County District Court Judge Holly Brown ordered Congressman Greg Gianforte's mug shot to be released to the public.

In Gallatin County, mug shots are not released unless they are requested, and the county attorney and the photographed party does not object.

Mug shots are considered Confidential Criminal Justice Information in Gallatin County.

Gianforte was ordered to have a mug shot and be fingerprinted after he entered a guilty plea for assaulting Guardian Reporter Ben Jacobs the night before the Special Election.

Gallatin County District Court Judge Rick West ordered Gianforte to be fingerprinted and have a mug shot taken during his hearing.

Gianforte's defense objected to the order at the hearing, but it was later ruled that he must be booked into the jail.

Gianforte was also ordered to pay $385 in fines and complete 40 hours of community service, and 20 hours of anger management.

Gianforte completed his community service at ROC Wheels, a Bozeman non-profit that makes wheelchairs for developing countries.

A version of this story originally appeared on KBZK.com, the CBS affiliate for Bozeman, Montana.

