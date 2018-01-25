Inmates urged to 'escape' through yoga

(Credit: KING)

Derrick Martin-Armstead remembers when he first went into custody. He was 16 and had been convicted of murder.

“Violence was the culture. And punishment, punishment, punishment,” said Martin-Armstead.

Ten years into his 16-year sentence, his focus is on self-healing through a yoga class he takes twice a week.

“There’s not often times you can leave this place, but through yoga, when you shut your eyes, mentally you leave your body,” said Martin-Armstead.

He said the Yoga Behind Bars classes help him relieve stress and trauma. Volunteer instructors teach yoga for locked up men, women, and juveniles across the state.

“All of us should have access to these tools,” said Yoga Behind Bars Executive Director Rosa Vissers.

She said helping inmates while they are in custody will make them better inmates, stronger family members and productive, positive citizens once they’re released.

Vissers said yoga is empowering to her students who realize they don’t have to let a negative environment destroy them.

“I still can do certain things to feel better, to feel more connected to myself,” said Vissers.

When released in 2024, Martin-Armstead hopes to go to college and find a job teaching yoga. He’d like to help others, something he didn’t think about before learning yoga.

“It’s making me a better person. It’s making me a human again,” said Martin-Armstead.

© 2018 KING-TV