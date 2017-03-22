IdahoWorks hack may have compromised personal information

KREM-computer-generic.jpg (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The Idaho Labor Department is investigating a data breach of the state’s IdahoWorks System.

Official said IdahoWorks account information may have been compromised by a hacking incident involving America’s Job Link.

America’s Job Link is a Kansas-based, multi-state web system that connects job seekers with employers and hosts the job search services for several states.

On March 21st, officials confirmed that a malicious third party “hacker” exploited a vulnerability in the application code to view the names, Social Security Numbers, and dates of birth of job seekers. People in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Oklahoma, and Vermont could also be affected.

Company leaders said they are working with law enforcement officials to identify and apprehend the perpetrator. An independent forensic firm is working to determine how many job seeker accounts may have been viewed and where those individuals are located.

The company recommends all account owners affected by the breach to contact the major credit bureau reporting services and place a fraud alert on their credit accounts.

