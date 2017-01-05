Idaho, Washington both popular moving destinations

File image of Lake Coeur d'Alene. (Photo: Thinkstock)

One of the nation's largest moving companies found Idaho and Washington State are both very popular places to move.

United Van Lines has tracked customer state-to-state migration for the past 40 years. Oregon had been No. 1 the previous three years, in 2015, 2014 and 2013, but dropped to third in 2016.

South Dakota occupied the top spot as the state with the highest percentage of inbound moves, which the suburban St. Louis-based company says is part of a trend of retirees moving to states in the Northwest.

Vermont was second, Idaho fourth, South Carolina fifth, and Washington State sixth.

Many Southern and Western states had more people moving in than moving out, while several Northeastern states saw high rates of outbound moves.

States with the highest percentage of outbound moves were, in order, New Jersey, Illinois, New York, Connecticut and Kansas.

