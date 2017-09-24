Idaho getting $483K under settlement with EpiPen maker

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho is getting roughly $483,000 from EpiPen maker Mylan as part of a multi-state settlement.



Attorney General Lawrence Wasden on Friday announced the state's share of the $465 million federal agreement completed in August that settled allegations it overbilled Medicaid programs for its emergency allergy injectors for nearly a decade.



It's the second settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice that Mylan has made since 2009 for allegedly overcharging the government. The latest case involves Mylan paying Medicaid too-low rebates for the devices by classifying its brand-name product as a generic, which requires lower rebates.

© 2017 Associated Press