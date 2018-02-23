Get a feel for the Inland Northwest's great outdoors at The Great Outdoors and Bike Expo

Photo: The Great Outdoors and Bike Expo

SPOKANE, Wash.—An opportunity to explore the outdoor recreation and travel opportunities the Inland Northwest has to offer makes its way to the Spokane Convention Center February 24 through the 25.

The Great Outdoors and Bike Expo will provide people with outdoor clinics, demos and a lot of hands-on outdoor activity learning opportunities.

Activities range from Strider balance bike demos for kids sponsored by SpokeFest, rock climbing on a bouldering wall, kids’ arts and crafts, crosscut log sawing, clinics sponsored by REI where people can test outdoor gear and learn skills such as knot tying.

There will be prizes given out from Mountain Gear, Crazy Creek, REI, Eno, and other brands that will be given away every hour

Tickets will be $8 ahead of time and $10 at the door.



