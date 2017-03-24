Former Pasco officer found innocent of rape

Richard Aguirre (Photo: KREM)

PASCO, Wash. (AP) - A former Pasco police officer has been found innocent of raping and assaulting a woman in 2014.



Reports said Richard J. Aguirre was found not guilty Thursday.



It was the second trial on allegations that he assaulted the woman after going out for dinner and drinks.



A mistrial was declared in the initial trial last summer after a jury said it couldn't reach a unanimous verdict.



This week's trial ended Thursday afternoon after two days of testimony and closing arguments. Jurors returned the verdict after deliberating less than 30 minutes.



Aguirre was accused of sexually assaulting the woman while she was staying at his home.

