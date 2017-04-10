KREM
Edmonds police and court closed after grenade dropped off

KREM 6:57 PM. PDT April 10, 2017

EDMONDS, Wash. -- An old grenade was dropped off at the Edmonds Police Department, prompting the closure of the police station and city court until a bomb squad arrived.

Reports said the grenade was brought to police by a citizen Monday afternoon.

Authorities described the device as a pineapple grenade.

Edmonds police say anyone who finds an explosive device should call 911 and wait for a bomb squad to arrive.

NOTE: The grenades pictured are not the ones that were found at the scene.  

