Crews begin installing glass floors at the Space Needle

Crews took another step forward in the Seattle Space Needle’s $100 million renovation project.

Behind-the-scene photos of the new glass floors being installed were shared on the Space Needle’s Facebook page Tuesday.

“First in its glass: here's your behind-the-scenes look at the first section of our new glass floor being installed! #transformationtuesday #spacelift,” the post read.

The multi-year project began in September and the first phase is expected to be completed by June.

The Space Needle was first built in 1962 for Century 21's World Fair. Space Needle executives expect the improvements to keep the Seattle landmark relevant for the next 50 years.

This is the third renovation in the needle's history. Crews hope the renovation will achieve the LEED silver certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

