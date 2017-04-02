Comedian James Corden approves of ODOT's 'sing, don't text' sign

ODOT sign that says "Drive like James Corden. Sing, don't text" (Photo: ODOT)

The Oregon Department of Transportation has been creative with some of its messaging to alert drivers of the danger of texting while behind the wheel.

None may have been more creative than what appeared on a road sign on Friday.

ODOT tweeted a picture of the sign which says, “Drive like James Corden. Sing, don’t text.”

The message was in reference to Corden’s popular carpool karaoke segment, in which stars sing tunes while on the road with Corden.

The tweet made its way to Corden, who couldn't agree more with the message.

“This sign in Oregon has blown my mind. And yeah, don’t text and drive, just sing baby!!!” Corden tweeted.

This sign in Oregon has blown my mind. And yeah, don't text and drive, just sing baby!!!! X 👊😜 pic.twitter.com/wincC8Wdkg — James Corden (@JKCorden) April 1, 2017

So go ahead, sing your heart out while you’re on the road. Just put your phone away. ODOT and James Corden approve.

