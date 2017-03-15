Celebrate 104 years of WA state parks with free admission Sunday

wa state park.jpg (Photo: KREM)

WASHINGTON – The Washington State Parks agency is celebrating its 104th birthday by offering free admission to parks statewide on Sunday, March 19.

Washington state has over 100 state parks, including several in Eastern Washington. On Sunday, visitors will be able to enjoy the parks without having to pay for a Discover Pass.

Listed below are other free admission days:

Jan. 1 — First Day Hikes; New Year’s Day

Jan. 15-16 — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

March 19 — State Park’s 104th birthday

April 15 — Spring day

April 22 — Earth Day

June 3 — National Trails Day

June 10 — National Get Outdoors Day

Aug. 25 — National Park Service 101st Birthday

Sept. 30 — National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Nov. 24 — Autumn day

