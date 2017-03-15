Celebrate 104 years of WA state parks with free admission Sunday

WASHINGTON – The Washington State Parks agency is celebrating its 104th birthday by offering free admission to parks statewide on Sunday, March 19.
Washington state has over 100 state parks, including several in Eastern Washington. On Sunday, visitors will be able to enjoy the parks without having to pay for a Discover Pass.
Listed below are other free admission days:
- Jan. 1 — First Day Hikes; New Year’s Day
- Jan. 15-16 — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
- March 19 — State Park’s 104th birthday
- April 15 — Spring day
- April 22 — Earth Day
- June 3 — National Trails Day
- June 10 — National Get Outdoors Day
- Aug. 25 — National Park Service 101st Birthday
- Sept. 30 — National Public Lands Day
- Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
- Nov. 24 — Autumn day
© 2017 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs