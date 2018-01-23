Candy website ranks most popular Valentine's candy by state

SPOKANE, Wash. – A candy website ranked the most popular Valentine’s day candy by state.
According to Candystore.com, in Washington, heart-shaped boxes of candy is the most popular followed by chocolate roses and conversation hearts. In Idaho, M&Ms are the most popular followed by conversation hearts and Hershey’s Kisses.
Candystore.com leaders said more than 40 million heart-shaped boxes of chocolate will be sold for Valentine’s Day and 8.2 billion conversation hearts will be produced this year.
Source: CandyStore.com
