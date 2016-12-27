Boy with autism gets DJ surprise at nightclub

Managers of a Seattle nightclub arranged a surprise for 8-year-old Noah Johnson, who wants to be a DJ. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE -- A boy with autism got a special surprise from an unlikely place -- a Seattle nightclub.

“You know I think I'm going to learn to DJ some day and it'll be great,” said 8-year-old Noah Johnson.

Noah, who has high-functioning autism, recently drew pictures of his favorite DJs. His mom shared those with the managers of Aston Manor nightclub, where she works.

“I get people my age who want to learn how to DJ and whatnot, but never an 8-year-old child with that passion already, so it was really cool,” said Winson Sharps, resident DJ and music director at Aston Manor.

The team at Aston Manor arranged a special surprise for Noah on a recent Friday night. They invited him on stage to play a song for the crowd.

“Everyone was cheering for me, and they were happy,” said Johnson, who lives in Bonney Lake.

“All eyes on him, yeah, he was excited,” said Sharps.

Aston Manor worked with the Seattle Police Department to make sure the visit was legal. An officer accompanied Noah and his family into the building.

Noah, who already has his own DJ name (DJ Illuminati Pieces), took home his own set of DJ equipment and professional headphones so he can start practicing.

“We were just overwhelmed. There were no words to say of him having something he's wanted to do come true,” said Patrick Johnson, Noah’s father.

