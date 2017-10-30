Boise State football ticket sales expected to drop again

Boise State University (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Boise State University officials say they expect football ticket revenue to drop again this season.



BSU Athletic Director Curt Apsey told the Idaho Statesman that the Broncos have seen declining football ticket revenue for the past four years.



The Broncos brought in more than $7.5 million in 2012, when they enjoyed record average attendance and season-ticket sales. That number dropped to about $6.8 million last year.



Apsey says he's concerned about the drop in ticket sales, because that revenue loss affects the budget of the whole athletic department.



Declining attendance is a concern across the Football Bowl Subdivision. Home attendance went up by slightly more than 1 percent between 2015 and 2016 in the Mountain West, but was still down 7.5 percent from 2013 to 2016 in the conference.

