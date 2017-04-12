Bill to legalize industrial hemp passes Wash. House and Senate

Hemp plant (Photo: Custom)

OLYMPIA – A bill that would remove industrial hemp from the scope of the controlled substance act has passed the Washington state House and Senate.

If passed, House Bill 2064 would remove industrial hemp from the definitions of controlled substance and marijuana. This could allow hemp to be grown like any other agricultural crop and no license would be require to start cultivation.

Representatives Matt Shea (R), Brian Blake (D), David Taylor (R), Cary Condotta (R), Vincent Buys (R), Shelley Kloba (D) and Timm Ormsby are all sponsors of the bill.

The bill will now go to the legislature for a vote and if passed would head to Governor Jay Inslee’s desk.

