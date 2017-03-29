Bill to help sick Hanford workers dies in Senate committee

Experts convened over the decades by government agencies have recommended that workers at the Hanford tank farms wear protective gear with supplied air tanks. (Photo: KING)

Sick Hanford Nuclear Reservation workers, and their families, are disappointed after Washington state lawmakers killed a bill that would give them the help they need after working at the toxic nuclear site.

House Bill 1723 would have given workers with certain illnesses the benefit of the doubt that they got sick from working at Hanford. Illnesses listed in the bill included multiple forms of cancer.

Related: ‘Nobody is listening to us:' Hanford families beg lawmakers to help

The House overwhelmingly passed the bill by a 69-29 vote. But the Republican-led Senate Labor, Commerce and Sports Committee chose to not vote on the measure, which means the bill has died.

“Important issue but one that requires additional discussion and fact finding with the federal government and electeds,” Committee Chair Sen. Michael Baumgartner, R-Spokane, wrote in an email.

WATCH: March 22, 2017 Senate committee hearing (via TVW)





The KING 5 investigation “Sick and Forgotten at Hanford” has found standard protocol at Hanford is to deny workers who’ve become ill from exposure to toxic chemicals and metals on the job, according to worker compensation claims.

The U.S. Department of Energy, which is self-insured, is in charge of the site and its worker compensation program. It hires a third party administrator to filter and manage claims. Workers report a cruel system of denial using misleading information, misinformation, and doctor shopping to deny that working at the Superfund site made them sick.

​KING 5's Travis Pittman contributed to this report.

© 2017 KING-TV