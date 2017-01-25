Backpage, CEOs targeted in Washington sex trafficking lawsuit

SEATTLE -- Backpage.com and its executives are the target of new lawsuits in four states, including Washington, tied to alleged sex trafficking. The lawsuits were announced Wednesday.

Attorneys filing the suits say their clients were teenage girls when they were sold for sex using the website. Two of the plaintiffs filed jointly in Washington, according to a statement by their attorneys.

The lawsuits name Backpage CEO Carl Ferrer, and two of the website’s long-time owners, James Larkin and Michael Lacey, as defendants.

In the Washington lawsuit, the attorneys claim the victims were between the ages of 14 and 16 when they were sold for sex in the greater Seattle area utilizing ads on Backpage.com

Similar lawsuits were filed in California, Alabama, and Texas.

On Backpage.com's website, all the subcategories in the adult section include a notation that says "censored." Click the link and it now says "The government has unconstitutionally censored this content" and urges users to help protect free speech. It also includes a link to donate to Children of the Night, an organization that helps rescue children from prostitution.

