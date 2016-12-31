Drones prohibited from approaching orcas, attorney general says

Orca. Photo: NOAA. (Photo: KING)

The Washington State Attorney General has determined drones are no different than boats when it comes to protecting orcas in Puget Sound.

The law state The law states "vessels and other objects" can't come within 200 yards of a killer whale, and Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in an opinion released Friday drones are not exempt.

"We conclude that the legislature most likely intended to include objects such as drones within the term 'other object' as used in RCW," Ferguson wrote.

The case stems from Mercer Island photographer Douglas Shih, who was issued a citation after using a drone to take pictures of orcas in the San Juan Islands last year.

"We looked up, and there was a drone about 20 to 30 yards above the water, directly above a pod of whales," said Sgt. Russ Mullins of the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife.

"One of the things we're concerned with is drone operators getting distracted and creating a close quarters situation where you could potentially even have a strike with a whale," said Sgt. Mullins.

Shih and his attorney, Stephen Brandli, fought the ticket, eventually getting the case dropped. They argued the law is too vague. It doesn't specifically mention drones, or anything that flies.

"If I fly a kite, and some law enforcement officer decides that red kite disturbs the whales, he could technically cite me," said Brandli.

Just an hour after the Shih incident, another drone pilot was ticketed.

Worried that the situation could grow out of control, San Juan County Prosecutor Randy Gaylord asked the AG's office for a clarification of the law.

