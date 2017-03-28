After son's death, Wash. mom fights for tougher distracted driving law

ARLINGTON, Wash. -- A mother whose son was killed by a distracted driver will be in Olympia Tuesday fighting to change the Washington state cell phone law.

State law currently says drivers cannot text while driving and cannot hold a cell phone to their ear but can do many other things with their phone.

“Right now what the law says is I cannot hold the phone to my ear, and I cannot do a text. I cannot send a text. But I can pick my phone up, and I can read a text. I can look down and read the text,” Tina Meyer said. "I can Facebook. I can watch videos while I’m driving down the road. So if I’m in a lot of traffic and I’ve got Netflix on my iPad or my phone, I can watch those. That’s all legal. I can take photographs. I can take videos. I just cannot hold the phone to my ear or send a text."

Tina’s son Cody Meyer was a construction flagger in Issaquah when a distracted driver looked down at his cell phone and struck Cody in December 2015. After five months in the hospital, he passed away.

“The phone making a noise was what caused the driver who struck my son to pick up his phone and look down,” Meyer said. “He went by three traffic signs saying that there was a flagger ahead of him."

Meyer will testify in front of the Senate Transportation Committee pushing for a bill that that would stop a driver from using any feature of a phone while behind the wheel.

“We have to keep updating laws to go with what is going on with the times,” Meyer said. “Cody would have wanted me to try to make a difference with this mess. I can’t change what happened, but maybe we can make a change for the future that can save somebody else’s child.”

“I’m not saying that this would have saved my son’s life, but if this law had been updated sooner, it might have. You never know. It might have,” Meyer said. “The laws are not going to stop people from doing wrong, but if we can start raising a generation of kids that know this is wrong, this is why it’s wrong, and this is what the law is, hopefully, we can stop the behavior.”

The bill has already passed through the House, and it is making progress in the Senate. Meyer is hopeful it will be on the governor’s desk by the end of the session.

