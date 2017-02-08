KREM
Close
Closings Alert 34 closing alerts
Weather Alert 63 weather alerts
Close

All east and west passes closed in western Washington

Staff , KREM 9:03 PM. PST February 08, 2017

All three east west mountain passes in Western Washington closed Wednesday night.

Stevens, Snoqualmie and White passes were all closed around 8:30 Wednesday night. Washington State troopers said there is no estimated time of reopening. All three passes have been closed due to avalanche danger. Highway 2 is also closed through Tumwater Canyon. The roadways will be reassessed Thursday morning.

WSDOT officials said a avalanche was reported on Stevens Pass. Avalanche control is planned there from midnight to 4:00 a.m.

Cross state travel is only available through the Columbia River Gorge .

 

(© 2017 KREM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories