KREM
Close
Weather Alert 31 weather alerts
Close

No major injuries in tent collapse at Mt. Spokane

Staff , KREM 2:46 PM. PST February 05, 2017

MT. SPOKANE, Wash. -- Snow fell off of Selkirk Lodge on Sunday causing a tent to collapse. 

Updated:

No major injuries are reported. One woman has minor injuries. We will continue to update the story as we receive information. Tune in at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. for more.

1:30 P.M.

People are possibly trapped in a tent collapse at Mt. Spokane. 

According to Mt. Spokane, the tent collapsed near the Selkirk Lodge. 

(© 2017 KREM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories