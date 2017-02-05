No major injuries in tent collapse at Mt. Spokane

MT. SPOKANE, Wash. -- Snow fell off of Selkirk Lodge on Sunday causing a tent to collapse.
Updated:
No major injuries are reported. One woman has minor injuries. We will continue to update the story as we receive information. Tune in at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. for more.
1:30 P.M.
People are possibly trapped in a tent collapse at Mt. Spokane.
According to Mt. Spokane, the tent collapsed near the Selkirk Lodge.
