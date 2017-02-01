TSA finds loaded gun in carry-on bag at Lewiston airport

Firearm found Lewiston airport (Photo: KREM)

LEWISTON, Idaho – A Transportation Security Administration officer found a loaded gun at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport Monday morning at the security checkpoint in a carry-on bag.

Officials said the officer found the gun around 6:15 a.m. in the carry-on of a male passenger who was traveling to the Salt Lake City airport. The American Arms .22 Magnum was loaded with five rounds of ammunition, according to TSA leaders.

The Lewiston Police Department was immediately notified when the officer saw the image of the gun on the x-ray screen. Officers responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the firearm and the man was allowed to continue to his flight.

TSA officials said this was the first gun they have found in carry-on baggage at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport in 2017. None were discovered in 2016. TSA officers did discovered a total of 22 firearms at Idaho airports. Nationwide in 2016, TSA found 3,391 gun in carry-on bags at airport security checkpoints.

According to TSA leaders, firearms, ammunition, firearm parts and realistic replicas of firearms are prohibited in carry-on baggage. These items can be transported in checked baggage as long as the traveler declares them to the airline during the check-in process. Firearms in checked baggage must be unloaded and stored in a locked, hard-sided container.

In addition to facing local or state criminal charges, TSA can issue a fine of up to $7,500 for bringing a dangerous weapon like a firearm to the checkpoint.

(© 2017 KREM)