Several roads closed in Nez Perce Co.

NEZ PERCE CO., Idaho -- Several roads are closed Wednesday due to ice and freezing weather conditions.
The following roads are closed:
- Bever Road
- Lapwai Road
- Wild Rose Grade
- Webb Canal Road
- PFI Grade
- Webb Ridge Road
- McCormick Grade
- Slickpoo Road
- Coyote Grade
- Central Grade
- McGary Grade
- Sperry Grade
- Kettenbaugh Grade
Dispatch will issue an alert when roads are back open. At this time, there is no estimated time of reopening.
(© 2017 KREM)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs