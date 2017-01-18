Several roads closed in Nez Perce Co.

NEZ PERCE CO., Idaho -- Several roads are closed Wednesday due to ice and freezing weather conditions.

The following roads are closed:

Bever Road

Lapwai Road

Wild Rose Grade

Webb Canal Road

PFI Grade

Webb Ridge Road

McCormick Grade

Slickpoo Road

Coyote Grade

Central Grade

McGary Grade

Sperry Grade

Kettenbaugh Grade

Dispatch will issue an alert when roads are back open. At this time, there is no estimated time of reopening.

(© 2017 KREM)