Several roads closed in Nez Perce Co.

Erin Robinson , KREM 7:46 AM. PST January 18, 2017

NEZ PERCE CO., Idaho -- Several roads are closed Wednesday due to ice and freezing weather conditions. 

The following roads are closed: 

  • Bever Road
  • Lapwai Road
  • Wild Rose Grade
  • Webb Canal Road
  • PFI Grade
  • Webb Ridge Road
  • McCormick Grade
  • Slickpoo Road
  • Coyote Grade
  • Central Grade
  • McGary Grade
  • Sperry Grade
  • Kettenbaugh Grade

Dispatch will issue an alert when roads are back open. At this time, there is no estimated time of reopening. 

