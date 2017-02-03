KREM
Close
Weather Alert 42 weather alerts
Close

Peck boy dies after being accidentally shot

Erin Robinson , KREM 7:51 AM. PST February 03, 2017

NEZ PERCE CO., Idaho – A juvenile died in the hospital after he was accidentally shot Thursday night.

Nez Perce County deputies responded to a report of young male with a gunshot wound at a residence south of Peck.

Three juvenile males were in a bedroom playing when a gun was located. One of the juveniles attempted to move the gun to a safe location and the gun accidentally went off, with the bullet striking one of the juveniles.

The boy was taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. 

(© 2017 KREM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories