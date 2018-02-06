KREM
Nez Perce Co. Sheriff's Office searching for non-compliant sex offender

Staff , KREM 7:08 AM. PST February 06, 2018

NEZ PERCE, Idaho—The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for assistance in locating a non-compliant sex offender. 

NPCSO reports said 34-year-old William D.J. Enick was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. 
 

