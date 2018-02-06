Close Nez Perce Co. Sheriff's Office searching for non-compliant sex offender Staff , KREM 7:08 AM. PST February 06, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST NEZ PERCE, Idaho—The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for assistance in locating a non-compliant sex offender. NPCSO reports said 34-year-old William D.J. Enick was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. © 2018 KREM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Witness describes Payette plane crash 'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad Master Refrigeration Fire Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards? Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade March for Racial Justice Judo Competiton Championship More Stories City of Bovill issues water boil advisory Feb. 6, 2018, 6:56 a.m. N. Spokane intersection re-opened after reported… Feb. 6, 2018, 2:42 a.m. Temperatures will remain above average for the week Feb. 6, 2018, 5:02 a.m.
