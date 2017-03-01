Police line (Photo: AP Graphics Bank)

CULDESAC, Idaho – Alcohol was involved in a crash near Cottonwood Creek Road and Tom Beall Road on Tuesday evening, Washington State Patrol confirmed.

Anthony W. Gill, 42, was driving northbound when he failed to stay in his lane, crossed into oncoming traffic and drove off the roadway.

WSP said the vehicle overturned and pinned Gill between the vehicle and the ground. Gill was not wearing a seatbelt.

WSP is continuing an investigation into the crash.

