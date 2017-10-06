Lewiston Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect

Photo from Lewiston Police Department (Photo: KREM)

LEWISTON, Idaho — The Lewiston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an armed robbery suspect.

Reports show 28-year-old transient Jacob Vincent Taylor has three warrants out for his arrest for robbery, burglary and kidnapping.

Reports first came in Wednesday of two males robbing a house at gunpoint in the 2100 block of 9th Avenue in Lewiston, Idaho. According to the release, two females were restrained. One of the women recognized Taylor but the other male suspect is still unknown.

Taylor has blue eyes and blonde hair, is 150 pounds and is 5 foot 7 inches tall. Lewiston PD officials ask, if you know of Taylor’s whereabouts or any other information relating to this case, to contact the Lewiston Police Department.

