Lewiston Police Department: Man charged after recording juvenile in bathroom

LEWISTON, Idaho—A 43-year-old Lewiston man was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor for recording a juvenile use the bathroom.

Lewiston Police Department officials said Timothy Bynum was charged Tuesday morning.

LPD was notified in January 2017 by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Helena, Montana after they discovered the videos.

LPD reported that after several months the juvenile was identified and detectives conducted interviews and searched through a large amount of digital evidence before filing the charges.



