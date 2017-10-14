Handmade explosive device found outside hotel

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

LEWISTON, Idaho -- Police are looking for someone who put a homemade explosive device outside of the Days Inn in Lewiston.

Police say an employee of the hotel found the device outside an entrance. The employee called Lewiston Police. Officers responded and the Spokane bomb squad was called in.



The bomb squad destroyed the device, so no one was hurt.



Police describe the device as some type of explosive wrapped in electrical tape. If you have information on who may have put it there, you can call the crime tip hotline at 208-748-2746.

© 2017 KREM-TV