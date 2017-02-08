2 arrested, 2 at large in connection to Lewiston bike shop burglary

Lewiston Police (Photo: KREM)

LEWISTON, Idaho – Two suspects were arrested by Lewiston Police early Wednesday morning following the report of an in-progress burglary at Follett’s Mountain Sports.

Lewiston Police responded to the report after a witness observed at least two male suspects entering through a broken window near the northeast corner of the business.

Officer Josh Arnzen arrived on scene and encountered a male suspect exiting the broken window carrying multiple articles of clothing from the business. The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Robert M. Morrison of Lewiston. He was arrested for burglary.

Officer Jordan Clare then arrived and observed a second suspect fleeing on foot from the business. The second suspect had exited from an upstairs office window before fleeing westbound while dropping property taken from the building. Both officers chased the suspect and he was subdued in front of Main Street Grill. The suspect, 40-year-old Gaylen Bronceheau Jr, was also arrested for burglary.

During the course of the investigation, police determined at least two additional unknown suspects had fled the scene on bicycles taken from the business. Officer Katie Johnson located and followed bicycle tracks in the snow near Idaho Street and 12th Street. One of the stolen bikes was left near a dumpster behind the Idaho Department of Labor.

A second bicycle has yet to be recovered and is believed to be a Fuji brand, Fat Tire mountain bike.

Anyone with information regarding the bicycle or additional suspects is asked to call the Lewiston Police Department at 2-8-746-0171.

