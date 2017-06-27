N. Idaho woman worried about healthcare future for her son

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A North Idaho mom said she is worried for the future of healthcare in the United States and for her son who has cystic fibrosis, a rare disease that affects his lungs.

Rebecca Schroeder is worried the proposed changes to healthcare will impact her son's coverage and make treating his disease more expensive. It is not clear what will happen to his coverage, if anything.

A CdA mom, whose son has cystic fibrosis, is concerned about the GOP healthcare plan. She's worried changes might make treatments too pricey pic.twitter.com/o5areov6gg — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) June 27, 2017

But Schroeder is concerned that protections for her son under Affordable Care Act may be no more.

It is a daily routine for her son, Brady, 9, to put on his vibrating vest that helps attack the rare disease he has had his whole life. The genetic disorder affects the lungs and causes a thick buildup of mucus. Every day, Brady takes a lot of medication.

“That is every day of his life,” Schroeder said. "Anywhere between 20 and 40 pills a day."

One of his medications is extremely expensive.

"This drug is $30,000 a month without insurance,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder is worried her son’s cystic fibrosis medication is something that will not be covered by insurance one day.

"This is something I wake up worried about every single day,” Brady’s mom said.

Schroeder said she is very concerned about the healthcare debate in Washington D.C. right now. Under Republican proposals, she is concerned insurers may one day be able to claim Brady's disease as a pre-existing condition and possibly reduce coverage for it.

Ultimately, those decisions would be left up to state lawmakers.

"The worry is that we would lose the protections that have been so beneficial for our family right now,” Schroeder said.

She is also concerned about bans on lifetime coverage limits going away. Out of pocket, she said it would cost them over $250,000 each year to treat Brady.

"For our family, that would mean only a couple of years of insurance coverage for our child, even if we started fresh at zero,” Schroeder said. “That possibility is extremely frightening to us."



Schroeder said she has traveled to Washington D.C. before to talk with Idaho's congressional lawmakers and their staffers to express her concern as well.

© 2017 KREM-TV