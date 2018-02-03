Music therapy helps adults with disabilities

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Center for Music Therapy hosted an open house Saturday to share with the community about the power of music therapy. Music therapy is the use of music as a tool by qualified Board Certified Music Therapists to improve social, cognitive, physical, and emotional health. Kim McMillin hosted live music, art activities, and a drum circle.

"Brains are set up to connect, to bond, and to have a relationship. Music Therapy is that relationship through music," said McMillin.

Adults who live at The Arc of Spokane's group home for adults with disabilities joined McMillin in a variety of music based activities. Some of the benefits of music therapy include improved interpersonal relationships, language development, and communication skills.

The Center is hosting a women's empowerment drumming circle. McMillin said all equipment is provided just bring yourself and your girlfriends.



