Mukilteo party shooter sentenced to life without parole

KING 5's Amy Moreno reports

KING 1:15 PM. PST January 12, 2017

The man who shot and killed three college students at a party in Mukilteo last year will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Allen Ivanov, 20, had pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder for the July 2016 shooting that killed Jake Long, Jordan Ebner, and Anna Bui, all 19-year-olds.

Ivanov was sentenced Thursday to three life sentences without the possibility of parole for the murders. He was also sentenced to 20 years for the two attempted murders. All five sentences also carried an extra five years for using a firearm.

Ivanov's plea took the death penalty off the table.

In tear-drenched testimony family and friends of those killed spoke about the endless pain of their losses.

Anna Bui's father, Hung, spoke with the help of a translator. He cried as he urged young people everywhere not to resort to violence to solve their problems.

"My daughter is gone. I can't bring her back. There is nothing I can do. Every day I think about it. I cry. I don't know how to stop it," said Bui. 

Anna was the ex-girlfriend of Ivanov. Ivanov says he was distraught about their recent break up and opened fire on her and a group of friend as they gathered around a backyard fire last summer.

(© 2017 KING)


