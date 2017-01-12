Allen Ivanov is escorted into court for his sentencing hearing for the murders of three people, Jan. 12, 2017. (Credit: KING)

The man who shot and killed three college students at a party in Mukilteo last year will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Allen Ivanov, 20, had pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder for the July 2016 shooting that killed Jake Long, Jordan Ebner, and Anna Bui, all 19-year-olds.

Ivanov was sentenced Thursday to three life sentences without the possibility of parole for the murders. He was also sentenced to 20 years for the two attempted murders. All five sentences also carried an extra five years for using a firearm.

Ivanov's plea took the death penalty off the table.

In tear-drenched testimony family and friends of those killed spoke about the endless pain of their losses.

Anna Bui's father, Hung, spoke with the help of a translator. He cried as he urged young people everywhere not to resort to violence to solve their problems.

"My daughter is gone. I can't bring her back. There is nothing I can do. Every day I think about it. I cry. I don't know how to stop it," said Bui.

Anna was the ex-girlfriend of Ivanov. Ivanov says he was distraught about their recent break up and opened fire on her and a group of friend as they gathered around a backyard fire last summer.

David Bui, Anna Bui's brother "Last time I saw her, she was getting ready to go out. Next time was in a casket" pic.twitter.com/kdRo1muYX5 — elisa hahn (@ElisaHahnK5) January 12, 2017

"Ivanov's hateful act will rot in prison with him. You have not ruined our lives. You've ruined yours."-Stepdad of Mukilteo victim — Eric Wilkinson (@EricWilkinson) January 12, 2017

Autumn Snider says her younger children ask if brother Jake Long is coming back. "Am I going to die too? Is the bad man coming for me?" — elisa hahn (@ElisaHahnK5) January 12, 2017

Jake Long's mother addresses court with her hand on his urn. "This is what I have left." pic.twitter.com/FmT3Exm2ns — elisa hahn (@ElisaHahnK5) January 12, 2017

Anna Bui's sister "Ivanov... ripped my sister from our family" pic.twitter.com/A37HTDdOKG — elisa hahn (@ElisaHahnK5) January 12, 2017

Ebner: "Everyone gets to talk out of here free except for him... that puts a smile on my face" pic.twitter.com/j9W5iwxdlC — elisa hahn (@ElisaHahnK5) January 12, 2017

"I hope one day I turn on the TV and see that he got what he truly deserves." -Brad Ebner, father of Mukilteo victim @KING5Seattle — Eric Wilkinson (@EricWilkinson) January 12, 2017

"I wish they has never sold me the gun. We should change gun laws to keep others from making a tragic mistake."-Ivanov @KING5Seattle — Eric Wilkinson (@EricWilkinson) January 12, 2017

"It was not my intention to kill anyone. It was in a moment of shock because I couldn't control my emotions."-Ivanov @KING5Seattle — Eric Wilkinson (@EricWilkinson) January 12, 2017

"Life is more sacred than anything. I violated the most sacred trust of our community." -Allen Ivanov @KING5Seattle — Eric Wilkinson (@EricWilkinson) January 12, 2017

(© 2017 KING)