Moses Lake Police: Man dubbed 'the Grinch' returns allegedly stolen Christmas money

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

MOSES LAKE, Wash.—The Moses Lake Police Department gave an update about a man they had previously dubbed “the Grinch” Tuesday.

MLPD said a man who had stolen a woman’s Christmas money from her purse contacted the police department to return it.

MLPD said Viktor Kunayev went to the police department and returned a sizable amount of cash.

Kunayev expressed remorse for his bad decision and said it was not the typical way he lived his life, according to law enforcement.

MLPD said they would rather have people not steal in the first place, but appreciated the sincere effort to rectify past mistakes. The department thanked Kunayev for taking responsibility for his actions and making it right.

RELATED: Moses Lake officers help family after "Grinch" steals their Christmas

© 2018 KREM-TV