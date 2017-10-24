Moses Lake Police Department makes 'huge' heroin and weapons bust

Photo: Moses Lake Police Department

MOSES LAKE, Wash.—The Moses Lake Police Department made a huge heroin and weapons bust after a two day investigation.

MLDP authorities said officers spent 20 hours on the clock and recovered 11 pounds of heroin, six illegally obtained firearms and some steroids.

MLPD officials said the investigation also lead to the arrest of two Moses Lake men.

Reports said 50-year-old Leo Dabalos and 34-year-old Andre Baldras were booked into the Grant county Jail on a variety of drug and weapons charges.

MLDP reported officers started the investigation Saturday morning after receiving reports Baldras and Dabalos were allegedly selling large quantities of heroin.

By Monday morning, the case had progressed far enough that officers were able to obtain and serve search warrants for two Moses Lake locations where the drugs and firearms were found, according to MLPD’s Facebook.

The Moses Lake Police Department said over 50 pounds of heroin and methamphetamine were taken off the streets of Moses Lake in the month of October.

MLPD warned on their Facebook page that they had been assured more shipments of heroin were on their way to the city, and that they would be waiting.

