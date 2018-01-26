Monster Jam back in Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. – Monster Jam is back in town with four shows at the Spokane Arena starting Friday and continuing through the weekend.

Monster Jam host Abby Baltezar said attendees are in for a treat. They will see eight Monster Jam trucks, including some classics and new vehicles.

Monster Jam is in town tonight and through the weekend! We will be live with one of the drivers coming up at 6:30 on @KREM2! pic.twitter.com/f8ipsUOEpD — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraKREM) January 26, 2018

ATVs and Monster Jam Speedsters, off-road vehicles manufactured to maneuver over rough terrain and around obstacles, will also make appearances.

“You’re getting a show that’s very versatile. You’re getting three different machines and eight world-class athletes,” Baltezar said. “You guys cannot miss out.”

Every fan enjoys different elements of the show, Baltezar said.

“Some people love the freestyle. I think that’s a crowd favorite because that’s when the athletes have a certain amount of time to put on their best performance – their most amazing tricks,” she said.

Baltezar’s advice: Bring earplugs.

Monster Jam shows will go on tonight, tomorrow and Sunday. Tickets range from $21-$43. pic.twitter.com/p7NOy0YaNJ — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraKREM) January 26, 2018

The shows are Friday night at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Ticket prices range from $21 to $43 depending on where you sit.

Attendees can also purchase an additional $10 ticket for the Monster Jam Pit Party, where they can meet the athletes and check out the machines.



