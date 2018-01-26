KREM
Monster Jam back in Spokane this weekend

Kierra Elfalan , KREM 7:37 AM. PST January 26, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. – Monster Jam is back in town with four shows at the Spokane Arena starting Friday and continuing through the weekend. 

Monster Jam host Abby Baltezar said attendees are in for a treat. They will see eight Monster Jam trucks, including some classics and new vehicles.

 

 

ATVs and Monster Jam Speedsters, off-road vehicles manufactured to maneuver over rough terrain and around obstacles, will also make appearances.

“You’re getting a show that’s very versatile. You’re getting three different machines and eight world-class athletes,” Baltezar said. “You guys cannot miss out.”

Every fan enjoys different elements of the show, Baltezar said.

“Some people love the freestyle. I think that’s a crowd favorite because that’s when the athletes have a certain amount of time to put on their best performance – their most amazing tricks,” she said.

Baltezar’s advice: Bring earplugs.

 

 

The shows are Friday night at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Ticket prices range from $21 to $43 depending on where you sit.

Attendees can also purchase an additional $10 ticket for the Monster Jam Pit Party, where they can meet the athletes and check out the machines.
 

