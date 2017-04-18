Missing Orofino teen found safe; faces runaway charge

Kristian Perez has been missing since April 14.

OROFINO, Idaho -- The teen missing out of Orofino was located early Tuesday morning.

In a release, Orofino police said Kristian Perez was found at a residence in Orofino. A tip led police to the location.

The residence belonged to 26-year-old Tyson Imel. Perez was found in good health and was taken into custody without incident on a runaway charge.

Perez went missing Friday night after the Orofino High School prom. Perez apparently left prom at about 9:30 p.m.

The police department launched an investigation and confirmed Perez signed out of the prom at 9:32 p.m. Perez rode to the prom with a relative and his tuxedo jacket, one shoe and broken cellular phone were recovered in proximity to the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Orofino PD said Imel may face criminal charges for providing assistance to Perez.

