Henry M. Jackson High School students are stuck in the North Cascades after a snow slide blocked Highway 20. Photo: Joey Kasanders.

The school week just got a little longer for some high schools students in Mill Creek.

Forty six students who are part of the environmental science classes at Henry M. Jackson High School took a field trip to the North Cascades Environmental Learning Center at Diablo Lake, but they can't get home until at least Monday, as a large snow slide is blocking Highway 20 according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Here's a look at what's blocking the highway on SR 20 at milepost 123. The road is closed in both directions. No ETA for reopening. pic.twitter.com/spw11DcsLB — WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) March 10, 2017

"The snow pack across the highway is 20-30 feet deep in areas, and the Department of Transportation estimates that the road will not be accessible until Monday afternoon. The institute has plenty of food, electricity and accommodations for the students and staff for the entire weekend. They are also preparing meaningful extended learning activities for the students during the rest of their stay," Principal Dave Peters said in a message to parents.

Many of the students have been posting pictures and comments on social media. Many of them depict a beautiful winter scene, making snow angels and a big "thumbs up" showing they're having a good time there.

Student Joey Kasanders said they got the news Friday morning at breakfast.

"And a bunch of us kind of got a little mad and sad, because we have jobs and sporting events we had to go to tomorrow. And we hope we get back soon," he said.

They also were handed an itinerary for the rest of their stay which included a morning workout, movie, and arts and crafts tomorrow. One teacher's husband tells us the students are in great shape. They have plenty of food, shelter, and wifi access.

No word whether the kids will be headed back to school Tuesday.

@GregCopelandK5 we all pretty much accepted that we are gonna be stuck here until the road is clear — Alina Ribeiro (@alinacr12) March 11, 2017

@GregCopelandK5 Learning about taxidermy, exercising classes, microscope labs, watching movies, and various environment games. — Kayleigh Sedlacek (@KayleighSedlace) March 11, 2017

Copyright 2017 KING