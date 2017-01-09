Michigan man gets $128 ticket for warming car in driveway

A Michigan man recieved a $128 ticket for warming his car in his driveway. (Photo: Facebook)

ROSEVILLE, MICH. - When the temperature drops below 32 degrees, who doesn't think twice about warming up their car? A couple minutes of added comfort cost one Michigan man $128, however.

Taylor Trupiano went outside to his driveway last week, put the key into the car's ignition, started it up and walked away -- likely a common practice for many people this time of year. WXYZ-TV reports Trupiano soon discovered he had a ticket for leaving the motor running with no one around.

"I thought it was some kind of joke at first, and then I was thrown back by it," he told WXYZ. "I was really surprised.

"I was in and out in probably about 7-8 minutes," he added. "So in that amount of time he ran up here, gave me a ticket and by the time I got out he was nowhere to be seen."

A Facebook post of the ticket has garnered more than 13,000 shares into the afternoon Monday, Jan. 9.

WXYZ reports there is no state law that forbids motorists from keeping the car turned on and unattended, but some Michigan cities do have local ordnances. Many rules, though, permit residents to use the remote start function because the vehicle is locked.

"We have five to ten cars stolen this way every winter," Roseville Police Chief James Berlin told WXYZ. "It's dangerous, and of course it drives everyone's insurance rates up.

"It drives our crime rates up."

