Meet Nalin, Cat Tales' new white Bengal tiger

Nalin Cat Tales 1

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Cat Tales Zoological Park has adopted a new member of the feline family.

Nalin is 8 year-old white Bengal tiger from California. He retired from his job at a theme park because he was not fond of roller coasters.

Nalin had to wait for the snow to melt before traveling to Spokane.

Cat Tales Zoological Park rescues endangered felines. They also care for other animals such as bears and birds.

Find more information about Cat Tales here.





