SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane police said they are investigating an unattended death in a parking lot near Second Avenue and Division Street Tuesday.

A vehicle pulled into the parking lot near Second and Division to contact an AMR ambulance crew that was there on an unrelated call. Reports said an occupant in the vehicle asked AMR to check the medical condition of a passenger. Crews determined the man was dead.

Detectives were called to the scene for an investigation. All parties involved are said to be cooperating. There is no known threat to the community.

The identity of the deceased man and the cause of death will be released by the Spokane Medical Examiner’s Office.

